Nearly 2 million Americans have received COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. – As vaccinations continue this week, nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country within the past two weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

U.S. officials said their goal was to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December, though health experts believe that timeline could fall short since the new year is just days away.

“There’s no doubt about it that things are going a little bit more slowly than we want. I think we really need to ramp up the vaccinations. Get the vaccines out to states but also get the vaccines from the states into people’s arms,” Dr. Ashish Jha with Brown University’s School of Public Health said.

The Trump administration, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, announced last week the purchase of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

According to the Florida DOH vaccination report, 118,764 vaccinations have been administered in the state so far.

In Orange County, data showed 11,963 total people have been vaccinated.

