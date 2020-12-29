Man rushed to hospital after shooting in east Orange County

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in east Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7800 block of Pine Crossing Circle around 8:35 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said investigators found a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.