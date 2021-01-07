3 arrested, 1 sought in violent Bunnell home invasion

BUNNELL, Fla. – A person was pistol-whipped and robbed early Wednesday in an armed home invasion in Bunnell, police said.

The attack was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of South Bacher Street.

According to police, Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 21; Stephen Harmon Monroe, 22; Carson Bova Ankrom, 18; and another unidentified culprit entered an apartment by breaking a window.

One of the four pistol-whipped the victim, who had been sleeping when the group broke into the apartment, police said.

The invaders held the victim at gunpoint and took $2,205 in cash and two handguns before leaving in a dark blue Kia.

Bunnell located the car in the 500 block of N. State Street, and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted, police said.

Three of the four wanted in the case were arrested, and a search of the car led to the recovery of the stolen guns and cash, according to police.

The fourth intruder remains at large.