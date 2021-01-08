Seminole County to administer COVID-19 vaccine at 18 sites through mobile unit

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Management leaders said their mobile point of distribution (POD) is headed to 18 sites over the next two and a half weeks as crews will administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is a big effort, but it is really worth it being able to bring this into the community, bring the vaccine directly to these different locations,” Seminole County Operations Manager Arron Funk said.

The mobile POD carries all of the equipment used at the sites, like the vaccination carts, printers, tables, and sanitizing materials. It all moves from place to place to provide the vaccine.

[TRENDING: Police officer dies in Capitol clash | Fla. man arrested, firefighter investigated in Capitol riot | COVID-19 variant spreading in Fla.]

Funk said, while the mobile pod has only been in use this week, they’ve already found better ways to use it.

“What we’re doing now is we have an individual going out, scoping out each site before we go out to the location, so we’re fully aware of what it looks like,” Funk said.

From setting up each of the different areas, like the check-in area, the vaccination area, and the separate area where people can sign up for their second dose, Funk said the location scouting has allowed them to map out space.

Ultimately, he said that means less waiting time for those coming in.

He told News 6, people are in and out within 30 to 35 minutes of entering the site.

The county’s emergency manager, Alan Harris, said after just one week, these sites are running like a well-oiled machine.

“The amount of individuals that we can get through has increased, not only at the mobile sites but also at the fixed site at Oviedo Mall,” Harris said.

Harris said they plan to continue expanding the mobile program, bringing the vaccine to each part of the county.

“So every week, there is a testing location near you within about 15 to 20-minute drive somewhere in Seminole County, that will be the plan moving forward with the vaccinations,” Harris said.

Harris also said they are looking for help as they continue to expand this program, but said because of the hours, the best volunteer should be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the flexibility to help throughout the week.

For those looking to volunteer at a vaccine distribution site, Seminole County leaders said volunteers can call their citizen’s information line at 407-665-0000.