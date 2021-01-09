Man shoots friend after being threatened with pitchfork, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man is dead following a shooting in the area of Ormond Beach around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to he Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened during a confrontation between a man and a friend who lived on his property.

“The shooter, a 34-year-old man, contacted law enforcement and remained on scene to provide his account of the incident,” deputies said.

Deputies said the shooter and his friend were outside the home when his friend pointed a pitchfork at him in a threatening manner.

“The shooter, who was armed with a handgun, told his friend to put down the pitchfork, and he did,” investigators added.

The man then told authorizes that his friend “advanced toward him aggressively” with the pitchfork and he fired his gun.

“The shooter told detectives he was in fear for his life and his wife’s, as she was inside the residence at the time of the incident,” deputies said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.