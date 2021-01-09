Seminole County Emergency Manager talks vaccine rollout

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rolling out the coronavirus vaccine has proven to be difficult across the country and in Central Florida.

The supply is not keeping up with the high demand, creating huge lines at first-come, first-served locations and websites crashing as people try to book reservations.

By the beginning of April, Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes the vaccine will be available to everyone, not just the at-risk population. County health departments are now working to secure additional resources to accommodate more people.

Alan Harris, Seminole County’s Emergency Manager, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the logistics behind the vaccinations and what to expect as more doses arrive.