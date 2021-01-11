Appointments fill up for second Volusia COVID-19 vaccine event at Daytona Stadium

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The department of health announced another COVID-19 vaccine event in Volusia County and appointments are required.

Last week, seniors slept in their cars waiting for the vaccine at the event in Daytona Stadium.

The DOH will hold the next vaccine event for people 65 and older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Volusia County Fairground at 3150 East New York Ave. in DeLand.

Health officials will administer the Moderna vaccine and the site will operate as a drive-up site.

An appointment is required and residents who are eligible can register at this link. The first round of appointments quickly filled up after registration opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be 500 appointments available.

The county said the site will allow two people to register online per transaction.

Residents who don’t have access to a computer can also call 866-345-0345 to make an appointment.

Patients will be required to complete a screening and consent form before getting the vaccine, the forms can be found at this link.

Anyone with an appointment will be able to enter the event through North Prevatt Avenue.

A follow up event to get the second dose of the vaccine will be held 28 days later.