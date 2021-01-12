2 detained in double fatal shooting in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Two people have been detained in Lake Mary for a double fatal shooting on the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday deputies were initially responding to a shooting call.

Investigators said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said one of the men died from his injuries at the scene and the other victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A third man was dropped off at a local hospital by a personal vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man dropped off by a personal vehicle has died from his injuries, investigators said.

Deputies said they were able to identify the vehicle that dropped off the third man.

Authorities said investigators followed it from the ground and by air into Seminole County.

Authorities were able to detain two people on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in the area of U.S. 17-92 in Lake Mary.

The photo featured above shows investigators from Orange County and Seminole County responding to the scene by Lake Mary.

Investigators made it clear this was not a vehicle pursuit or a chase.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.