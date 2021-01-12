Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through end of April

Royal Caribbean is pushing back its plans to resume sailing.

The company posted a statement on its website and social media accounts Monday announcing the suspension of sailing through April 30. Royal Caribbean is offering refunds or credits for a future cruise to customers affected by this suspension.

This comes despite the CDC lifting its no sail order at the end of October. Even with the no sail order lifted, the CDC is requiring cruise lines to submit to COVID-19 testing requirements before resuming operations.

Carnival, Norwegian and Princess cruise lines have all made similar decisions to push back their return to sailing.

In Brevard County, News 6 partner Florida Today is reporting Port Canaveral ended the 2019-20 budget year with an $18 million loss.

Florida Today reports the biggest factor in the loss was the suspension of sailings.