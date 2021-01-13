Here’s how Central Florida lawmakers voted on President Trump’s impeachment

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach.

Here is how lawmakers in Central Florida voted on Trump’s impeachment:

District 3 Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R)--Nay

District 10 Congresswoman Val Demings (D)-- Yea

District 7 Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D)-- Yea

District 8 Congressman Bill Posey (R)--Nay

District 9 Congressman Darren Soto (D)-- Yea

District 6 Congressman Michael Waltz (R)-- Nay

District 11 Congressman Daniel Webster (R)-- Not Voting

CLICK HERE FOR MAP OF THE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS IN FLORIDA

The full list of votes can be found at this link.

“Today’s impeachment is not about dividing this country. It’s about uniting all patriotic Americans against the unconstitutional actions of an out-of-control president—a president who incited insurrection against our great nation,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy noted 10 republicans voted to impeach Trump in the House vote.

Waltz voted to not impeach President Trump.

“With one week until the inauguration, what our country needs most is unity, not more fuel thrown on the fire,” Waltz said on Twitter.

The next step is the Senate will hold a trial on the charge of incitement of insurrection.

This charge comes after supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The attack on the Capitol happened during a joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College votes from the 2020 Presidential Election to officially name Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

The charge states President Trump endangered the security of the United States and the institutions of Government.

It will take a 2/3 majority vote in the Senate to convict President Trump.

The trial will not take place before Biden’s Inauguration, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.