Petition calls for Casselberry vice mayor to resign for comments made during ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A petition is gaining hundreds of signatures calling for Casselberry City Commissioner and Vice Mayor Mark Busch to resign for the comments he made in an online video at a “Stop the Steal” rally.

The rally happened on Jan. 5, one day before the Capitol riot. It was at the corner of U.S. 17/92 and State Road 436.

The video was posted on the website Rumble. It is titled “Our Commissioner is a Patriot.” Busch was identified as being a Casselberry city commissioner by the man recording the video.

Emily Orey started the petition after seeing the video. In the petition, she wrote she took issue with some of his comments.

“He’s going to have 1 to 2 million people sitting outside the Capitol. They better do the right thing,” Busch said in the video. “They’re foaming at the mouth mad right now. They got the pitchforks and they got the torches and if they don’t do what they should be doing, watch out. All bets are off and you know what, maybe we have to go through that because they’re not listening to us anymore.”

Orey said she is disgusted by what Busch said in the video.

“I am angry and horrified that someone that says they represent me and they care about the good of our community would go out and say that to the public a day before a whole national attack,” Orey said.

Orey said she spoke out against his comments at Monday’s city commission meeting.

“He was given the opportunity to provide a sincere apology for the words that he said in that video and he opted not to do that,” Orey said.

News 6 obtained dozens of emails from residents sent to city commissioners this week also calling for Busch’s resignation, as well as letters of support.

Busch sent News 6 the following statement:

As seen on the video I never identified myself by way of clothing, patches, insignias or statements as a public official. I was there as a private citizen on my own account to support the constitution, voter integrity and the fundamental principles on which our country was founded. I should have made that clear at the moment. I condemn violence of any kind. What happened at the Capitol was a tragedy for our country and a blot on our standing as leader of the free world. Anyone who committed a crime should be brought to justice. The election was the most contested one in my lifetime and emotions were high across the political spectrum. I am a constitutional conservative and will continue to fight for freedom of speech, voter reform, and the rule of law. I plead to all fair-minded people to work together diligently to heal the discord in our communities and our nation.

Orey said the city should condemn what Busch said and he should step down.

“There are people in our community that are deeply disappointed in our leadership because we deserve more than what we’ve received from Mark Bush,” she said.

Orey said in addition to pushing for Busch’s resignation, concerned citizens are also looking to change the lack of oversight on the local levels.