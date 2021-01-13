Publix locations in Flagler, Volusia County will provide COVID-19 vaccine

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – After positive reviews from seniors citizens, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that more Florida Publix pharmacies will soon begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents 65 and older.

“I talked with folks, 100% approval from the seniors who were there getting shots. Everyone was happy,” DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday.

The governor made the announcement outside a grocery store in Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning.

He said registration will open Wednesday for 56 additional Publix pharmacies in St John’s, Flagler and Volusia Counties.

DeSantis said there will be four Publix locations in Flagler County offering the vaccine and 22 in Volusia County.

Hours later, DeSantis announced that 16 stores in Collier County will also begin providing shots.

The slots for appointments are expected to fill up quickly, but the governor said there will be more to come.

“Once they’re out of appointments -- that’s just out of appointments for whatever shipment they’re getting,” DeSantis explained. “They’re going to be opening them up to do more in the future.”

He emphasized that the Publix locations are only open to elderly Florida residents and anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

“For those who may not get an appointment with Publix today, or may not be able to get in this round, hang in there, you’re going to get it,” DeSantis added.

A full list of Publix locations offering the shots is available here. Those wishing to get inoculated at Publix can click here for more information.