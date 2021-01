PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Pasco County are watching a bad situation get worse as a sinkhole continues to grow.

The hole first opened up on Jan. 7 outside a popular sports bar in New Port Richey.

A company filled the hole to prevent further growth, but it didn’t work and the hole is now about 50 feet wide.

Because the hole is on private land, the property owner is now working with a contractor to fill and repair the hole again.