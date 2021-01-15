Female’s body found at former thrift store, Melbourne police say

Sky 6 flies over the scene of a death investigation in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation after a female’s body was found at a former thrift store.

The victim was located at 2900 S Harbor City Blvd. on Friday. The former thrift store at that location is no longer open for business, according to a news release.

Homicide investigation at 2900 S Harbor City Blvd. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Police said the victim has not been positively identified but they believe she was the victim of a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brackett at 321-608-6893 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).