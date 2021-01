Lake County will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County will open a cold-weather shelter this weekend.

Temps are expected to drop into the 40s on Saturday night.

The Trinity Assembly of God shelter at 200 Urick Street in Fruitland Park will be open from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Masks will be required at the shelter.

COVID-19 screening tests will also be conducted at the location.