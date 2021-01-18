Orlando police investigate shootout between cars

ORLANDO, Fla. – A vehicle was struck by a bullet in Orlando late Sunday during a shootout between two cars, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Garland Avenue and Washington Street.

According to Orlando police, a victim said his vehicle was struck by a bullet, and an investigation uncovered that shots were exchanged by people in two other cars.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando police non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.