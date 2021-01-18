SpaceX delays next Starlink launch to Tuesday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that Monday morning’s launch has been postponed by about 24 hours.

In a tweet late Sunday, SpaceX said the move was made due to poor weather conditions in the recovery area.

The new launch window opens at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area, now targeting Tuesday, January 19 at 8:23 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2021

Packed inside the 230-foot rocket’s fairing will be about 60 Starlink internet satellites slated to join nearly 1,000 others already in low-Earth orbit. The next launch will mark the company’s 17th for the constellation, which will need dozens more flights to fulfill the goal of worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

SpaceX late last year began expanding eligibility for public testing of the network, which runs $99 a month after $499 for equipment like the satellite dish and wireless router. Coverage is currently limited to the higher latitudes like Washington state, Montana, Michigan, and parts of Canada.

At Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40, meanwhile, SpaceX is also targeting Thursday for another Falcon 9 launch. Transporter-1, a “rideshare” mission with dozens of different payloads, is scheduled to launch around 9:30 a.m.