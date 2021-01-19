Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

Aleysha Hicks, 13, was last seen Jan. 18, 2021.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Aleysha Hicks, of Clay County.

According to authorities, she was last seen Monday in the 900 block of Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. She is considered endangered.

She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, shorts and grey slippers. Aleysha is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Port Orange police or the missing child hotline at 1-888-FL MISSING.