Publix recalls 5 products containing this ingredient

ORLANDOa, Fla. – Publix is recalling several products containing butternut squash over fears they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall covers five products containing butternut squash from Pero Family Farms.

Officials say the alert includes Pero Family Farms Butternut Squash Cubed Tray and Veggie Spirals Tray with expiration dates from Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 20, 2021.

Publix is also recalling three of its Steam In Bag products containing butternut squash. Company officials say those products were sold between Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2021.

Listeria can cause symptoms like fever, severe headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to any Publix store for a refund.