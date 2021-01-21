Intruders sought in Maitland-area home invasion

MAITLAND, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for intruders who ordered residents of a Maitland-area apartment to the ground during a home invasion.

The break-in was reported at 2:39 a.m. at The Bentley at Maitland Apartments on Giant Oak Lane.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the complex and spoke with the victims, who said the intruders entered the home and demanded everyone to get on the ground.

The assailants then searched the home before leaving in a vehicle, deputies said.

No one was injured.

The number of intruders and victims has not been released. It’s also not known if the assailants had guns or stole anything from the home.