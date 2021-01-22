Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in South Florida Friday

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks outside Publix Super Market in Jupiter on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

KEY LARGO, .Fla – Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking in South Florida this afternoon, but the exact nature of the announcement is unclear.

DeSantis is set to speak at noon at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo.

He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle.

The DEO released the latest unemployment claims report for the state Thursday, showing 26,559 new claims were filed in the week ending on Jan. 16, down from 30,583 claims the previous week.

DeSantis already announced Friday morning that he would be bringing Florida National Guard soldiers back from the Capitol.