Father shoots daughter’s boyfriend after attacking family, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a father shot his girlfriend’s boyfriend Friday night during a violent attack.

According to officials, the couple was involved in a violent fight which also included his girlfriend’s mother.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on the 1900 block of Forest Avenue, Daytona Beach.

Officials said the girl’s parents heard their daughter screaming outside and saw her boyfriend, Vincent Moore, 26, attacking her.

Investigators said the daughter was bleeding from her mouth and face.

“The parents said they tried to break up the fight to no avail,” Deputies said. “The father told detectives he fired one warning shot into the ground while the mother tried to get Moore to leave.”

Moore then started attacking the mother instead. Concerned for their safety, the father told detectives he shot Moore one time.

“Moore was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition,” deputies added. “Moore’s girlfriend had several visible injuries to her face and mouth, consistent with having been battered.”

No charges have been filed against the father and charges in Moore’s attack on his girlfriend are pending.