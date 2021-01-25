Community members excited about economic impact of Super Bowl in Tampa

For so many people, big news for Tampa also means big news for us here in Central Florida.

The Super Bowl is two weeks away and the game is only a quick drive away.

And for that reason, experts said there’s no doubt Central Florida will see a big economic boost.

For so many people, Super Bowl LV can’t come fast enough.

On Sunday, fans in Tampa were cheering on the Buccaneers, knowing their team has now made history as the first team ever to advance to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

And more fans in Tampa means a greater economic impact for Central Florida.

That’s according to Steve Hogan, the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports here in Orlando.

“It’s always a plus for Orlando,” Hogan said. “An event of that magnitude often needs to use hotels in Orange County to do corporate hospitality, staff hotel rooms. So that’s always been the case when big events occurs in Tampa.”

Hogan spent last month hosting three college bowl games at Camping World Stadium at limited capacity.

The NFL we know is only allowing 22,000 fans inside Raymond James Stadium, compared to its usual 65,000 fans before the pandemic.

Hogan believes the game location is a win for Central Florida and the entire state.

“Again another major event, another major sports property choosing Florida to safely conduct sports and entertainment is a huge deal,” Hogan said.

