Temperatures expected to drop into the 30s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Freeze warnings have been issued in several Central Florida counties as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Tuesday night.

The warnings have been issued in Lake County, Sumter County, Volusia County and Flagler County.

The warnings will last from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The high temperature reached the mid-50s on Tuesday.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said after sunset the temperatures will drop fast.

It might drop to 31 degrees in Ocala, 32 degrees in Daytona Beach, 34 degrees in Orlando and 38 degrees in Cocoa Beach. With the dropping temperatures, it is time to bring the plants.

The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will reach the 60s. Temperatures are projected to reach the 70s again on Friday.

Once temperatures reach the 70s, it will be OK to take the plants outside again.

Cokinos said there will be a few chances for rain over the weekend.