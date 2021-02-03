Significant outage leaves thousands without power in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – Many residents in Clermont woke up Wednesday to a power outage.

According to officials, the outage was reported at 7:15 a.m. at a substation in the Clermont area.

“Currently, there are approximately 7,400 Duke Energy customers without power,” Duke Energy said around 8 a.m. “Multiple crews are responding to determine the cause and restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

Many traffic signals were turned off in the area because of the outage.

According to the Clermont Police Department, all traffic lights on Highway 50 from Hancock Road east to the county line were without power.

Traffic Alert: Traffic signals are completely out on State Road 50, from Hancock Road east to the county line. Treat intersections without functioning lights as a four-way stop. Duke energy is working on the issue. Thank you for your patience and drive safe. — Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) February 3, 2021

Officials reminded drivers to treat intersections without functioning lights as a four-way stop.

Officials haven’t provided information on what caused the outage and are unsure of a timeline for when power will be restored.

Spectrum outages are expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m., according to the company.

