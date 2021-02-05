Push to make Lake Davis-Greenwood neighborhood into historic district ends

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a heated debate over whether to make Orlando’s Lake Davis-Greenwood neighborhood a historic district, the committee that first proposed the change has withdrawn its petition and disbanded.

A Feb. 9 meeting between neighborhood residents and city commissioners to discuss the issue has been canceled.

The city sent News 6 a copy of the letter it received from the historic committee withdrawing its petition.

The committee that petitioned to consider a Historic Neighborhood Overlay has decided to disband as a committee and recommend that in the future, neighbors form a new committee to look at alternatives which might accomplish some of the same goals. The committee also agreed that the current Historic Overlay process is not productive to a cohesive neighborhood and has determined it should not proceed. The committee commends Doug Prince for his faithful leadership of the Lake Davis Greenwood Neighborhood and affirms his participation on the Historic Committee as an individual home owner and not as president of the Association. The committee recognizes and honors the support of the Heather Bonds and Richard Forbes who have consulted and nurtured us for the past three years. Respectfully, Mark Line Historic Committee Chair Letter received by the City of Orlando

People living in the community said they feared the historic district designation would put a strain on property owners because they would not be able to make changes to their homes.

“We’ve been asked to agree to additional regulations on our property, additional restrictions, additional processes for approvals. We’re gonna be required to have higher grade materials, certain specific materials, when we do make improvements,” William Vanos, a neighborhood resident said prior to the petition withdrawal. “From my perspective, I’m giving something up and there’s really no resulting benefit to offset what I’m giving up. And it’s a real challenge for me and all of my neighbors honestly.”

Ad

According to Vanos, the idea was presented through a petition in 2018, which Vanos said he did not sign. Almost 70 property owners opposed the designation prior to the withdrawal. Vanos said residents were not made aware of the implications of the historic district designation.

News 6 previously contacted several members of the committee making the historic district push and only Mark Line, who declined an interview request, responded.