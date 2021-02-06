Area establishments balancing Super Bowl crowds with COVID-19 mandates as big game arrives

Many downtown Orlando restuarant and bar owners said they’re prepping now and they welcome Sunday’s possible crowds to watch Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

But they’re also quite aware it’s a balance between possibly getting more business, but also abiding by the COVID-19 mandates.

“I feel like it’s going to be a Florida team, so it’s going to be more busy,” said Taylor Michalak, who works at Harry Buffalo in downtown Orlando.

Michalak said after a slower 2020, Sunday’s crowd could bring more business, but they’re also focused on safety, including limiting capacity.

“We have hand sanitizer on the table, everyone will be wearing a mask, social distancing as well, following the guidelines,” she said.

This coming as Orange County leaders said strike teams will be out all weekend unannounced to make sure businesses are enforcing the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Jerry Demings said just last weekend, four bars were cited for not complying.

“Patrons were not wearing masks and there was no social distancing,” Demings said.

Michalak said that won’t be an issue at Harry Buffalo.

“We will for sure follow all of the guidelines that we need to do,” she said.

Orange County leaders said it’s important to note 99% of businesses visited have been in compliance.