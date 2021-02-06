Detectives identify man found dead at Orlando apartment

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department have identified a man that was fatally shot in the Rosemont area of Orlando.

Officers said they received a call Saturday around midnight about a shooting at an apartment in the 5200 block of Long Road.

According to police, Anthony Gant, 31, was found dead in the front doorway. of one of the apartments.

First responders pronounced Grant dead at the scene.

Investigators said there is currently no suspect information.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” investigators said. “Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.”

The Orlando Police Department can be reached by calling 321-235-5300. Tipsters can also reach out to Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-8477.