59ºF

Ad

Local News

Orange County deputy shoots man accused of strangling victim, setting house on fire

Man in critical condition, sheriff’s office says

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting, Deputy
Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy
Citizens advisory committee to review Orange County Sheriff’s Office body cam policy

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting after they say a man strangled someone then tried to set their house on fire.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Ridgemont Road Friday night to respond to a domestic violence call.

According to deputies the call came after a man allegedly strangled the victim and fled the scene.

Investigators said several hours later, the same man returned to the home and tried to set the home on fire and fled again.

The man returned a third time just before 11 p.m., this time while deputies were at the house investigating.

Deputies said the man got out of his car, and “immediately started firing a gun at our deputies,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“One deputy returned fire, striking the suspect,” OCSO said. “No other parties, including our deputies, were injured.”

The man was taken to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Ad

The sheriff’s office said it has turned the case over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings.

OCSO said the deputy involved has been with the agency since September of 2016. The deputy is on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the FDLE findings.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: