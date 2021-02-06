Orange County deputy shoots man accused of strangling victim, setting house on fire

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting after they say a man strangled someone then tried to set their house on fire.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Ridgemont Road Friday night to respond to a domestic violence call.

According to deputies the call came after a man allegedly strangled the victim and fled the scene.

Investigators said several hours later, the same man returned to the home and tried to set the home on fire and fled again.

The man returned a third time just before 11 p.m., this time while deputies were at the house investigating.

Deputies said the man got out of his car, and “immediately started firing a gun at our deputies,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“One deputy returned fire, striking the suspect,” OCSO said. “No other parties, including our deputies, were injured.”

Earlier today a domestic violence suspect allegedly set a house on fire. While deputies were investigating, he came back and opened fire on deputies who returned fire striking him. Our deputies are okay. Here is the gun recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/iSyiYs7enF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2021

The man was taken to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said it has turned the case over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings.

OCSO said the deputy involved has been with the agency since September of 2016. The deputy is on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the FDLE findings.