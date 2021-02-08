1st QTR: Gronkowski catches another Super Bowl TD, TB leads Chiefs 7-3

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a snap during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski at the end of the first quarter to give TB a 7-3 lead against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady has now thrown 13 postseason touchdowns to Gronkowski.

Earlier in the first quarter, the Chiefs took a 3-0 lead on the team’s second possession of the game after a 49-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Chiefs were the winners of two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4 and KC defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

The Bucs have won one Super Bowl.

Tampa defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 37.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 1-1 in the Super Bowl.

Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles were defeated by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39.

Super Bowl 55 is the first time Bruce Arians will be in the game as a head coach.

Brady is 6-3 as a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes is 1-0.

Tampa Bay defeated the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Green Bay Packers to earn a spot in the championship, while Kansas City defeated the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills to advance.

The Chiefs defeated the Bucs 27-24 earlier this year.

Brady and Mahomes each had three touchdown throws in the game.

Mahomes did not throw an interception, while Brady threw two picks.

The KC quarterback did lose a fumble during the game.

The story of the game revolved around Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill brought in 13 catches, 269 yards and 3 touchdowns.