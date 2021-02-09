Don’t be alarmed: Navy dropping inert bombs this week in Ocala National Forest

If you hear loud booming sounds again this week, don’t be alarmed. It’s just the U.S. Navy dropping bombs.

This week, the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville is conducting inert bomb training at Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest.

Training will be conducted during the following days and times, according to the Naval Air Station’s website.

Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 3:45 to 5 p.m.

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

It’s common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

“Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bear-wise measures,” officials warn.

Anyone who has a noise complaint is asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 800-874-5059.