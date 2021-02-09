Rare yellow lobster caught off Maine coast

You have probably seen a red lobster and even a blue lobster, but the University of New England is introducing us to a yellow lobster.
Meet “Banana” the lobster.
Its yellow color comes from a pigment in its shell.
[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]
According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, experts say the odds of catching one are about one in 30 million.
Lobsterman Marley Babb caught the rare crustacean at Tenant’s Harbor in Saint George and donated it to UNE.
Officials say Banana weighs about 1 pound to 1.5 pounds and they have no plans of buttering up this beauty.
The school will be housing the lobster as they work on a lobster research project.