Seminole County to vote on new superintendent

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is set to vote on a new superintendent at a school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dr. Walt Griffin announced he is going to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

Griffin has worked with the district for 37 years.

“I’m retiring to enjoy my family. I’m not seeking a larger district or a different job. I will miss you, the wonderful people of this organization, more than anything,” Griffin said in November 2020.

The next superintendent of the district will either be Serita D. Beamon or Chad Farnsworth.

Beamon has been the school district’s attorney since 2004.

[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

In her vision statement, Beamon said she wants to make sure all students are career and college ready when they graduate from the district.

The SCPS attorney said she supports the creation of customized education pathways for students.

Beamon said with her 16+ years of experience working with SCPS, she has the knowledge to make sure the district provides excellence and equity for all students.

In Farnsworth’s application, he said he wants Seminole County to become the top-performing district in Florida and to support a culture of high expectations for students, educators and leaders.

Farnsworth has been the assistant superintendent of the Lake County School District since 2017.

Prior to joining Lake County Schools, Farnsworth was the superintendent of Bradford County Schools.

He was also an assistant principal and a teacher with Bradford County Schools.