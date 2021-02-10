2 motorcyclists killed in crash on OBT in Osceola County

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Vintage Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Vintage Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash involved two motorcycles heading westbound.

[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Investigators said one of the motorcyclists died at the hospital.

The names of the motorcyclists involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

Ad

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.