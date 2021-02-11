Woman carjacked at Applebee’s in Kissimmee; pursuit, crash lead to arrest

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested in Osceola County on allegations of carjacking a woman at knifepoint outside an Applebee’s and leading deputies on a pursuit.

Rishard Brown was arrested Wednesday on charges of armed carjacking, armed robbery with a weapon, grand theft, aggravated assault, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, burglary to a structure and resisting without violence.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called late Tuesday to the Applebee’s at 2060 E. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee for a report of an armed carjacking. The victim told deputies she was leaving the restaurant when an unknown man armed with a knife demanded her car keys, cellphone and cash, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies said the man then drove away in the stolen vehicle.

The next day, detectives identified the suspect as Rishard Brown and located him and a passenger in the stolen vehicle, officials said.

Brown drove off, fleeing to Saint Cloud, and the passenger jumped out of the vehicle but was apprehended, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said Brown continued to elude deputies and eventually drove into the backyard of a house on Augusta Circle, where he crashed.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

The passenger, identified by authorities as Derik Bonet-Rodriguez, was arrested on a charge of resisting without violence.

No other details, including whether the carjacking victim was physically harmed, have been released.