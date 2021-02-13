80ºF

Florida senators react to former President Donald Trump’s acquittal

Seven Republicans have voted to convict Trump

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and he is also now twice acquitted as the majority of Republicans defended his actions. The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.

Following the vote, Florida senators released statements outlining their thoughts.

Marco Rubio

Val Demings

This story will be updated

