Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car on I-95 in Brevard County, officials say

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving four vehicles left a man dead in Brevard County Saturday evening, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle, driven by a 64-year-old man, collided with a sedan, driven by a 20-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and landed underneath a disabled pickup truck that was parked on the west shoulder of I-95, troopers said.

An SUV, driven by a 21-year-old woman, struck the motorcycle after the man was thrown from it, officials said.

The motorcyclist died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

