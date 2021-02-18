Flu activity is lowest it’s been in years, CDC says

WellMed encourages everyone to get the flu shot | SA Live | KSAT12

Flu activity is at its lowest in years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

The agency says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.