Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old

The Orlando Police Department said they are searching for a missing 12-year-old kid.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said they are searching for a missing 12-year-old kid.

Police said Javon Ingraham was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

Investigators said Ingraham had an argument with a grandparent and jump out of the car in the Parramore area.

Anyone with information about the missing 12-year-old is asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.

[TRENDING: Plan to track COVID-19 variant | NASA prepares to land Mars rover | REWATCH: Town hall on race, obstacles, opportunities]