Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said they are searching for a missing 12-year-old kid.

Police said Javon Ingraham was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.

Investigators said Ingraham had an argument with a grandparent and jump out of the car in the Parramore area.

Anyone with information about the missing 12-year-old is asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.

