Woman killed, man injured in crash in southeast Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 1 and Kennedy Parkway.

FHP said the 62-year-old woman was driving a sedan northbound on U.S. 1 and the 54-year-old man was driving a SUV southbound on U.S. 1.

The driver of the sedan attempted to make a left turn onto Kennedy Parkway and turned into the SUV, according to FHP.

Troopers said the front of the sedan hit the front of the SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was rushed to Halifax Hospital.

The names of the two people in the crash have not been released at this time.