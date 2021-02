Three men were shot in Sanford around 9:43 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

SANFORD, Fla. – Three men were shot in Sanford around 9:43 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the shooting on the 1300 block of Summerlin Avenue.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

Investigators said the victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said there is no one in custody at this moment.