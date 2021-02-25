Lake County house goes up in flames; traffic delays expected on CR-46A

SORRENTO, Fla. – A house fire in Lake County has prompted officials to close a road in the area.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at a home in Sorrento on Droty Springs Lane, which is closed.

[TRENDING: How plants solve rapes, murders | Swastikas found on Fla. playground | Proposal seeks major changes to Bright Futures]

“Expect delays on (nearby) County Road 46A,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

“Deputies are conducting traffic control while the fire department extinguishes the fire,” the tweet read.

Ad

No other details, including the cause of fire, have been released.