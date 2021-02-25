Man went into sleeping victims’ home to get keys before stealing car, Osceola deputies say

Osceola deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a car, according to the sheriff’s office.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Sergio Raygoza is facing several charges: grand theft auto, two counts of burglary to an occupied residence, dealing stolen property and grand theft from a dwelling.

Deputies said investigators were looking at two burglary cases in the Bellalago subdivision.

In one of the cases, a victim had their vehicle stolen.

Investigators said during the investigation probable cause was established for Raygoza.

Deputies were able to find Raygoza on Thursday.

Raygoza told investigators he was with friends and decided to break into the homes of the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

He told deputies he went inside the homes knowing the victims were asleep, according to investigators.

Deputies said Raygoza found the keys in one home and stole a Dodge Durango.

He is also accused of stealing electronics and credit cards.

Investigators said they were able to arrest him in Orlando when he was entering the stolen vehicle.