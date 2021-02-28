Orlando City terminates contract of Jonathan Suarez after allegations of sexual assault made against him

Orlando City SC on Sunday announced it has terminated the contract of defender Jonathan Suarez after he was arrested on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Suarez and his brother Rafael were taken into custody after woman made allegations that the two sexually assaulted her at the same time at Rafael’s apartment.

In a tweet, Orlando City said that the contract was terminated “with the defender mutually agreeing to the termination in order to focus on the allegations made against him.”