Here’s where Florida ranks in U.S. News & World Report Best States list

Living in Florida can be great, and U.S. News & World Report seems to think so as well.

The Sunshine State has been ranked the 10th best state in the United States on U.S. News’ annual Best States rankings.

The state improved its ranking from No. 13 in 2019.

The rankings are based on data from 71 metrics within eight categories and “analyze how well states serve their residents in a variety of ways as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend life throughout the nation,” its website said.

Florida came in 10th behind Washington, Minnesota, Utah, New Hampshire, Idaho, Nebraska, Virginia, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

Florida ranked the best in the education category with an 86.3% high school graduation rate compared to the nation’s average of 85.3%, along with $24,629 debt at graduation compared to the national average of $28,996, U.S. News’ website stated.

Florida’s lowest ranking came in the opportunity category in which it received a score of 31 for affordability, 36 for economic opportunity and 18 for equality.

U.S. News said Florida’s cost of living index was 94.3 compared to the national average of 100.0. The Sunshine State’s median household index was reported to be $59,227, compared to $65,712 nationally. And the state’s poverty rate came in at 12.7%, compared to 12.3% nationally.

Here’s Florida’s full ranking for each category:

Health care: 25

Education: 3

Economy: 8

Infrastructure: 20

Opportunity: 33 Fiscal Stability: 8 Crime and corrections: 26

Natural environment: 18

To see the full category rankings, click here.