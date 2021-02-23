Travelers rank this Florida beach No. 1 in US

St. Pete Beach is No. 1 beach in the U.S. for 2021, according to TripAdvisor travelers. (Image: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater)

ST. PETE, Fla. – Beachgoers have spoken and St. Pete Beach along Florida’s western coast is the best beach in America, according to the 2021 Travelers’ Choice TripAdvisor awards.

Just two hours southwest of Orlando, St. Pete/Clearwater was “the most perfect place to watch the sun set over the ocean,” according to travelers.

The top-rated activity in St. Pete is a sunset cruise along St. Pete Beach, according to TripAdvisor.

Not only was St. Pete No. 1 in the U.S., but travelers ranked it No. 5 across the world just below Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. The top contender worldwide was Australia’s Whitehaven Beach.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Beaches was based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor travelers as well as the number of “saves” during a 12-month period. Travelers can save their travel ideas by tapping the heart icon.

This year, of the 25 best beaches in the U.S., Florida and Hawaii dominated the list, according to TripAdvisor.

Not far from St. Pete, Madeira Beach also made the list at No. 9.

President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Steve Hayes said in a statement the area beaches have been in the top four for the past six years. Earning the top ranking this year was even more of an accomplishment due to the pandemic, according to Hayes.

“After a devastating 2020 for travel, we’re especially honored to receive the Travelers’ Choice Award this year,” Hayes said. “Our communities, including Saint Pete Beach and Madeira Beach, have done an amazing job building these great destinations and keeping their beaches pristine for travelers from near and far.”

To view the full list of top-ranked beaches across the globe, click here.

