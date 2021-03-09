(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Unilever to drop word 'normal' from beauty products

There is no normal in Unilever’s world anymore.

The consumer-packaged-goods company is dropping the word “normal” from its beauty and personal care products.

Those brands include Dove, Vaseline and Axe.

[TRENDING: Video: Arrest of Naked Cowboy at Bike Week | 36,000 Fla. Republicans leave GOP | Man rescued 135 miles off Fla. coast]

Unilever says a study it recently conducted found seven in 10 respondents felt using the word “normal” on product packaging has a negative impact.

Ad

For people aged 18 to 35, that number rose to eight in 10.

Unilever also says it won’t Photoshop models anymore and will portray people from more diverse backgrounds in its advertising.