Missing Florida girl may be traveling to meet man, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A missing 15-year-old Winter Haven girl might be traveling to Jacksonville to meet a man, police said on Friday.

Winter Haven police said Haylee Sue Casada was reported missing Wednesday when one of her parents returned home around 5 p.m. and found a bedroom window open and a piece of furniture that had been near the window moved.

Police said an investigation led authorities to believe that Haylee is trying to get the Jacksonville area, possibly to meet a 29-year-old man.

“A 15-year-old may think they know what’s best for them and their life, but all too many times they end up in a situation that could be extremely dangerous,” Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said. “This young lady should be back home under supervision of those who love and care for her.”

Haley was described as a white girl, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has burgundy hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a red and white-striped dress with a blue jean jacket.

She has not made any threats to harm herself nor does she have any medical conditions, police said.

Anyone with information on Haylee’s whereabouts is asked to call police Winter Haven police at 863-401-2256.