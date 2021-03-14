Palm Bay police arrest individual in connection with homicide investigation

An armed suspect who is a person of interest tied to a homicide investigation in Martin County was arrested on Sunday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Following a tip from a resident, officers made contact with the individual who was shot by officers after failing to comply with police orders, police said.

The individual, who was captured in the 400 block of Karney Avenue near the intersection of Karney Avenue and Dogwood Street, was then transported for medical attention, police said.