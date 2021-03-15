Family, friends pay tribute to moms, children who died in car accident

Family and close friends came together Sunday to remember the victims of a horrific crash that left two moms and three of their kids dead. The youngest victim was only 5-months old.

Loved ones held that prayer vigil asking for peace and healing while also calling for safety changes at the intersection of the crash.

Troopers say the vehicle carrying the five victims was driving down Clarcona Ocoee Road when the driver tried to make a left turn, but troopers say another SUV was coming down the road, and the side of the victim’s car was ripped in half.

“It’s so painful, but I believe that God is still going to get the glory,” said Doneshia Green, the victims’ cousin. “We are going to definitely miss them.”

Anthony Oliver is heartbroken. He’s now forced to bury his twp daughters and three grandkids.

“I just miss my babies, I miss my babies,” Oliver said. “I’ve lived enough, and I will give my life for them to have them back.”

Sunday, loved ones together to pray. They also held candles and grieved.

Family members and community leaders are calling for more safety measures at the intersection of the crash scene, especially after a separate fatal crash there back in January.

“[To make sure ] that this type of safety and measures are put in place to make sure what happened here a few days ago is not repeated in the coming days,” said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris.

If you would like to help the victims’ family raise money for the funeral, they’ve set up this GoFundMe account.